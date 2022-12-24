Azerbaijan's Azersu talks launch of water supply to Shusha from alternative source (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on December 23, 11:22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The project for the reconstruction of drinking water supply systems in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city successfully continues, Trend reports via Azersu OJSC.

According to the coordination headquarters established for the centralized solution of issues in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, water supply to Shusha from an alternative source built to provide the city with stable and high-quality drinking water has begun.

Following the order of Azersu, a dam with a capacity of 25,000 cubic meters was built near Dashalty village (located close to Shusha) on the Zarysly river.

Along with the construction of the dam, on a territory with difficult terrain, work was carried out to build a modern high-pressure pumping station and a 2.6-kilometer pipeline to transport water to Shusha.

The station has already been launched, and the water taken from the source rises to the existing reservoirs in the city and from there is transferred to the city network.

The pumping station has four units, each with a capacity of 105 cubic meters per hour. Currently, two units are operated in accordance with the needs of the city. The water collected from the drainage dam is transported by pumps under a pressure of 26-27 atmospheres to the warehouses located in the city of Shusha, from where it’s supplied to the network.

Thus, hotels, catering facilities, residential buildings and administrative buildings of state institutions in the city are provided with drinking water 24 hours a day.

The water level at the Kichik Kirs and Zarysly sources of drinking water in Shusha decreases in the winter and summer months. The alternative source is designed for continuous supply of drinking water to the city.

After the liberation of Shusha from Armenian occupation, in a short time, the damaged sections of the Kichik Kirs-Shusha and Zarysly-Shusha main water pipelines were restored. On November 25, 2020, water was supplied to the city from the Kichik Kirs source, and, on December 20, from the Zarysly source, and also work was carried out to regulate the inner-city network.

At present, Azersu has organized uninterrupted service in the field of water supply in Shusha city, Kalbajar, Lachin, Zangilan districts and Hadrut settlement.