EBRD ready to fund modernization of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company's activities

Economy Materials 28 December 2022 14:40 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is ready to finance the modernization of the activities of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) CJSC, Board Chairman of ASCO Rauf Valiyev told reporters today, Trend reports.

According to Valiyev, the initial agreement for the allocation of a $100 million loan to ASCO has already been reached.

"Possible lending to our CJSC will be carried out without a state guarantee. If necessary, this amount can be increased," he said.

