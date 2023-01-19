Azerbaijan studies advanced foreign experience in supporting, developing SMEs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) studied best practices in supporting and servicing SMEs in 15 countries in 2022, Board Chairman of SMBDA Orkhan Mammadov said during the press conference dedicated to the results of last year, Trend reports.

According to Mammadov, the agency is interested in implementation of cooperation between local entrepreneurs and foreign colleagues.

"For these purposes, 24 documents were signed with various institutions, and seven international events were held. Besides, our agency became a member of two international organizations in the field of small and medium-sized businesses," he noted.

The official added that the agency conducted a business assessment of 50 different investment projects in 2022.

A ceremony of signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between SMBDA and the Bulgarian SME Promotion Agency was held in Baku in December 1, 2022.

From the Azerbaijani side, the document was signed by Orkhan Mammadov, and from the Bulgarian side - by Executive Director of the Bulgarian SME Promotion Agency Boyko Takov.

Moreover, the International Network for SMEs (INSME) and World Business Angel Investment Forum (WBAF) also signed the MoU.