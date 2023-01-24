Azerbaijan jointly with FAO implements numerous projects in field of agriculture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Azerbaijan jointly with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), has implemented more than 60 projects in the field of agriculture, said Chairman of the Agrarian Credit and Development Agency under the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Seymur Movlayev, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a regional seminar dedicated to the joint activities of FAO representative offices in Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

According to him, the agricultural environment has improved, as has food safety in the various regions of the country.

"As part of the projects implemented jointly with the Turkish office of FAO, we have realized many projects in various areas, including in the field of agriculture and animal husbandry," he added.

