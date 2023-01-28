Port of Baku plans to increase number of women employees until 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. The number of women employees in the Baku Sea International Trade Port CJSC (Port of Baku) is planned to be increased to 20 percent by 2030, Director General of Baku Sea International Trade Port CJSC Taleh Ziyadov said during an event dedicated to the STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Math] festival, Trend reports.

According to Ziyadov, the current number of women employees in the company is seven percent, but globally, this figure in organizations is 1.2 percent.

"Azerbaijan creates great career opportunities for women, both in the business sector and in the workplace. For example, women employees predominate in the education sector," he added.

STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Math] is a new approach in education, when all branches of natural science and technical knowledge are combined, and the student receives this knowledge not from a textbook, but through solving creative tasks.