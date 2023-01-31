Azerbaijan shares number of accredited enterprises in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. A total of 111 enterprises were accredited by the Azerbaijan Accreditation Center in 2022 and the scope of accreditation of 17 establishments was expanded, said the Head of Azerbaijan's State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under the Ministry of Economy Mammad Abbasbeyli, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the press conference dedicated to the results of 2022.

He noted that more than 61,000 certificates confirming the country of origin of goods were issued to business entities in 2022.

Will be updated