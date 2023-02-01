CBA plans to increase profitability in national currency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. One of the short-term plans of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is to increase the profitability in the national currency, said Governor of the CBA Taleh Kazimov during the press conference dedicated to the changes in interest rate, Trend reports.

According to him, the monetary base in Azerbaijan has grown by 12.1 percent due to the ongoing monetary sterilization.

"Until June 2022, there was an increase in consumer credit in Azerbaijan, however, after the second half of 2022, this trend began to decrease. We have noted the growth of assets, and relevant work is underway in this direction," he said.

