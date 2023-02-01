Azerbaijan to provide permanent employment for numerous people in agricultural parks - EZDA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Azerbaijan is expected to provide permanent employment of 9,318 people in the country's agricultural parks, Chairman of the Executive Board of Azerbaijan's Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) Elshad Nuriyev said at a press conference on the 2022 results, Trend reports.

"Currently, over 4,600 people are permanently employed in agricultural parks, and more than 5,200 people are involved in seasonal work. It's scheduled to create over 4,700 additional jobs in the near future," he said.

