Deputy PM of Moldova visits Baku SME House (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 17:50)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova, Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development, and Co-Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Moldova Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation Andrei Spinu has visited the Baku SME House, Trend reports.

Chairman of the Management Board of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) Orkhan Mammadov briefed the guest on the SME House's activity.

He noted that the House is primarily aimed to provide entrepreneurs with business services in a single location, thereby saving their time and operating costs. Over 1,200 entrepreneurs have already used the services of the Baku SME House, which was put into operation in January 2023.

The Baku SME House was opened on January 6, 2023 with the participation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and is a single center for providing business services. It serves entrepreneurs from Monday through Friday from 09:00 to 18:00 (GMT+4). Here entrepreneurs are provided with more than 250 services by nearly 50 public and private organizations.