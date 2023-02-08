"Association of Women Entrepreneurship Development in Azerbaijan", German Mediaost sign memorandum (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Title changed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the "Association of Women Entrepreneurship Development in Azerbaijan" and German "Mediaost Events und Kommunikation GmbH", Trend reports.

The memorandum was signed by Chairwoman of the "Association of Women Entrepreneurship Development" Sakina Babayeva and Director of Mediaost Anna Leonenko during the opening of the International Women's Forum on Social Entrepreneurship.

At the signing ceremony, Babayeva noted that the project of the above forum is being implemented by Mediaost, "Association of Women Entrepreneurship Development in Azerbaijan", and the International Center for the Development of Women's and Social Entrepreneurship (WEIA) is a vivid example of the relationship between Azerbaijan and Germany.

The objective of this MOU is to provide a framework for cooperation and facilitate collaboration between the parties.

According to the memorandum, "Association of Women Entrepreneurship Development in Azerbaijan" and "Mediaost Events und Kommunikation GmbH" will work together to establish civil society cooperation relations that will include Azerbaijan and Germany with the objective to further enhance bilateral relations and activate communications.

The association was established on October 26, 2017 by the initiative of women entrepreneurs operating in Azerbaijan within the implementation of the "Strategic Roadmap for Small and Medium Entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan" approved by the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 6, 2016, Ministry of Economy, Family, Women and Children, with the support of the State Committee for Entrepreneurship and the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan.

"Mediaost Events & Communication GmbH" is a full-cycle agency specializing in concept development, production, marketing and PR related to cultural and educational projects. Its team members and experts have rich work experience in the areas of event production, advertising and social networking as well as profound knowledge of film, theater, music and visual arts.