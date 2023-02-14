Azerbaijan's AzerGold starts mining at Tulallar gold deposit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Azerbaijan's AzerGold CJSC has started mining at the Tulallar gold deposit, located on the administrative territory of the Goygol district, Trend reports.

The first mountaintop removal process at the gold deposit was held on one of the most significant days for the company - February 11, 2023, on the 8th anniversary of the foundation of the joint-stock company by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

The Tulallar gold deposit was discovered during the Soviet period but has not been extensively explored. Since 2017, the company's geologists have conducted extensive research, and in 2022, Micon International Co. Limited's international authoritative consultant initially approved reserves of 298,000 ounces of gold in the earth's bowels and 85,000 ounces as recoverable volume. At the moment, the deposit is on the state balance sheet.

In general, the commissioning of the deposit will have a positive impact on the increase in employment by creating new jobs in the region. In addition, this will lead to the development of Azerbaijan's non-oil sector and further improvement of the welfare of the population of Dashkasan and Goygol districts.

The Tulallar deposit is the fourth gold deposit put on commission by the AzerGold CJSC. The deposit is aimed at expanding the volume of the extractive industry, turning the rich mineral resource potential of the republic into sustainable development, and contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.

Considering that the mentioned deposit is the main part of the Chovdar Integrated Regional Processing Site, the work carried out as a whole will make an additional contribution to ensuring the sustainability of the socio-economic progress of the Ganja-Dashkasan economic region by increasing the life cycle of the regional processing site.