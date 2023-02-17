bp discloses volume of social investments in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. bp has implemented social projects worth $100 million over the entire period of its activity in Azerbaijan, bp Regional President to Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye Gary Jones said during a briefing dedicated to bp's plans for the future, Trend reports.

According to Jones, in 2022 alone, expenses for the projects totaled $5.4 million.

"In most cases, these expenses were directed to the development of education. I consider Azerbaijani universities to be among the best in the world," he noted.

The company’s representative added that every year Azerbaijani university graduates are employed by leading global companies, including bp.

bp is a participant in major oil and gas projects in Azerbaijan. In particular, it acts as the operator of projects for the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block and the Shah Deniz gas condensate field.

Besides, the company is a participant in such pipeline projects as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum and works on such promising structures as D230 and Shafag-Asiman.