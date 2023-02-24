Azerbaijan's new digital management platform to ensure modern ecosystem

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The new digital management platform of Azerbaijan's Commission on Business Environment and International Ranking has been developed to ensure an adequate ecosystem that meets modern challenges, said the Head of the Sector of the Department of Economic Policy and Industrial Issues of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Vusal Shikhaliyev, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a conference on the topic "Digital management platform and presentation of new economic initiatives"

He noted that the digital management platform will also allow for increasing the efficiency, flexibility, and transparency of the Commission's activities.

"This platform will ensure the creation of inclusiveness and a single synergy with the active and coordinated participation of stakeholders, the replacement of various communication channels with a single digital platform, and the automatic identification of potential areas of reform through analytical and innovative tools," he said.

