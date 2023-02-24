WB expects Azerbaijan's human capital rates to grow further

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The World Bank (WB) expects Azerbaijan's human capital rates to grow even further, Fadia Saadah, Human Development Director for Europe and Central Asia Region at the World Bank, told reporters on the sidelines of an event dedicated to the presentation of "Review of Azerbaijan's Human Capital", Trend reports.

According to her, during the visit of the World Bank team to Azerbaijan, it can be concluded that Azerbaijan will achieve even better indicators in the near future.

"During my visit and the meetings held in Baku, I noted the openness of the country's state structures to our program and the prepared Review. We are confident that our close cooperation will contribute to achieving even better rates in the field of human resources," she said.

Saadah expressed her confidence that both sides have all the opportunities to achieve the goals set.

Meanwhile, according to the World Bank report, the human capital index in Azerbaijan increased from 50 to 58 percent from 2010 to 2020.

Azerbaijan, according to the forecasts of the World Bank, can increase human resource indicators by at least 1.7 percent until 2050.