Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss cooperation in field of transport (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Gummatov met with MPs of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Co-Chairman of the Ukraine-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Volodymyr Kreidenko, members of the Group Anton Shvachko and Nikolai Galushko, who are on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The meeting discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine in the fields of transport infrastructure, cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor [Trans-Caspian International Transport Route], e-government, and innovation.

Rahman Gummatov informed the Ukrainian MPs about the transport infrastructure projects being implemented on the liberated territories, including the work carried out on the Zangazur corridor.

The meeting was also attended by the MP of the Azerbaijani parliament, head of the Azerbaijan-Ukraine Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Rufat Guliyev.

Earlier today, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov met with Vladimir Kreidenko in Baku. The sides discussed the prospects for the development of Azerbaijan-Ukraine cooperation, further expansion of relations in various fields of activity, as well as issues of regional security.