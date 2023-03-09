Azerbaijan ranks first in South Caucasus for SDGs index - Research Analyst at UNDP Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Azerbaijan ranks first in the South Caucasus for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) index, Research Analyst at the UNDP Istanbul International Center Yasemin Nur Bitlis said during the presentation of the "Investor Map" for financing the SDGs of the Azerbaijani economy, Trend reports.

According to her, the country ranked 50th among 163 countries in terms of the mentioned index in 2022.

"Renewable energy projects, environmental protection, clean waste management, as well as the transition to a green economy, contributed to the achievement of such results," she said.

Meanwhile, Bitlis stressed that Azerbaijan, as a transit hub in today's realities, stands as an attractive country for investment.

"The global supply chain has been broken and a new one is being built now, where Azerbaijan appears as the center for transporting goods from Asia to Europe," she said.

The analyst also said that despite a small percentage of renewables in Azerbaijan's energy production, the country has a huge potential that rivets foreign investors.

"Already today, millions of dollars are being invested in the renewable energy sector of Azerbaijan, and work is underway to explore the full potential of the country to further improve the country's investment climate, attract FDI, and achieve the SDGs," she said.