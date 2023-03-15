Azerbaijan's transport infrastructure ready for transshipment of more cargo - State Customs Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The transport infrastructure of Azerbaijan is ready to transship more cargo than it does now, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee Natig Shirinov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a multilateral meeting on the project to simplify the transit customs procedure on the principle of "single window" as part of the Trans-Caspian East-West-Middle Corridor.

According to him, the cargo transshipment capacity of the Baku port is 15 million tons, and in the future, it is planned to increase this figure to 25 million tons.

"We are sure that mutual cooperation between the countries of our region in the field of digitalization will help attract even more cargo and achieve the potential that our transport infrastructure has," Shirinov said.

He added that the digital portal, which the State Customs Committee plans to put into operation, will allow the safe exchange of information about the transported cargo.

Earlier, it was noted that the digital portal of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, which will directly process applications for transit operations, is expected to be launched in the near future. The State Customs Committee aims to introduce digital tools to speed up customs procedures.