Launch of Khanoba border checkpoint to help boost Azerbaijan-Russia trade turnover - deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. Launch of Khanoba border checkpoint will enable to boost Azerbaijan-Russia trade turnover, said Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev at the official ceremony of commissioning the Khanoba customs post on the Azerbaijan-Russia border, Trend reports.

According to him, its commissioning will allow passing up to 300 trucks and 1,000 cars per day.

"Today we see an increase in trade with the Russian side and work to expand transport projects between Azerbaijan and Russia is very important. We are ready to continue cooperation with Russia," he added.

Will be updated