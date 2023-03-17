Azerbaijan to work on improving infrastructure capabilities at border points with Georgia

KHACHMAZ, Azerbaijan, March 17. Work will be carried out to improve infrastructure capabilities at the border points of Azerbaijan with Georgia, Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee Shahin Baghirov said, Trend reports.

Baghirov made the remark on the sidelines of the ceremony of opening the “Khanoba” customs post on the Azerbaijan-Russia border.

According to him, the launch of the "Khanoba" border checkpoint will help increase the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia.

"Similar work will be carried out at all border checkpoints of Azerbaijan, including checkpoints on the border with Georgia," he noted.

Work on the design of reconstruction work on the border between Azerbaijan and Georgia is already underway, added the official.

It’s expected that the commissioning of the "Khanoba" customs post will make it possible to pass up to 1,000 additional trucks per day.

The decision to reconstruct the “Khanoba” customs post was made in order to reduce the throughput of the “Samur” customs post.