All products from Poland to Azerbaijan can be transported via TITR - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. Poland's export to Azerbaijan is very diverse, including equipment, agricultural, food and chemical products, Polish Ambassador Rafal Poborski told Trend.

Poborski noted the interest of Azerbaijan in the supply of grain, while Poland manufactures it on a large scale.

According to him, grain exports have been recently discussed between the two countries.

The ambassador said that the Polish trade turnover is diverse, and isn’t focused on one chain.

Poland also offers to export furniture and equipment for factories to Azerbaijan, he noted.

Besides, according to Poborski, all products from Poland to Azerbaijan could be transported along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

In February 2023, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Technology of Poland Grzegorz Piechowiak, and the Minister of Transport and Digital Development of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev, at which the parties discussed the development of TITR, as well as cooperation in the field of transport and ICT.

Exports from Poland to Azerbaijan in 2022 amounted to $119.5 million, and exports from Azerbaijan to Poland - $21.45 million.