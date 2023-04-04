Career exhibition contributes to education dev't in Azerbaijan's industry sector - rector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Carrying out a career exhibition contributes to the education development in Azerbaijan’s industry, the Rector of Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction Gulchohra Mammadova said during the opening of the ‘career exhibition’, Trend reports.

"In the process of restoring the liberated lands, we need specialists in this field. Our students have great potential to participate in the restoration of Karabakh in various fields," Mammadova noted.

The rector also noted that specialists who graduated from the University of Architecture and Construction have the highest percentage of employment in their specialty among graduates of domestic universities.

"Today's exhibition will allow the university students to get acquainted closer with the relevant organizations and build their careers," she added.

About 80 local and foreign companies, including companies operating in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, are taking part in the exhibition.