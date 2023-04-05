Value of business contracts signed between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Companies from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have signed contracts worth $52 million, Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev told reporters, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Business Forum that takes place in Baku.

According to him, an increase in the number of contracts and their value is expected in the next two days.

On April 5, companies from the two countries signed an agreement for the supply of metal products and sheet steel from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan. Also, a contract was signed for the supply of food and confectionery products, as well as batteries and transformers from Kazakhstan.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, the value of total turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan from January through February 2023 equaled $99.8 million. Azerbaijan's export to Kazakhstan in the reporting period totaled $20.1 million, while the imports to Azerbaijan from Kazakhstan amounted to $79.7 million.