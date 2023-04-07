Meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission kicks off in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. The 19th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission has kicked off in Baku, Trend reports.

The Co-Chairs of the Commission are Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov from the Azerbaijani side and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin from the Kazakh side.

As part of the meeting, discussions will be held on cooperation in a wide range of areas, including energy, trade, transport, and logistics partnerships, as well as agriculture.

In conclusion, the signing of a joint protocol is expected.