Turnover between Azerbaijan, Israel to double this year - ambassador (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:02)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 10. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Israel will double this year, Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek said in an interview with Azerbaijan Television, Trend reports.

"There are close friendly relations between our peoples. The next step between Azerbaijan and Israel is the expansion of bilateral and economic ties. Currently, the trade turnover between our countries is quite high. Therefore, we want to diversify trade," he said.

The ambassador noted that the opening of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel will play a certain role in expanding the cooperation between the two countries.

On March 29, 2023, the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel was held with the participation of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.