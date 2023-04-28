Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan to further develop cooperation in sphere of investments

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 28. Around 300 joint ventures with Azerbaijani capital currently operate in Uzbekistan, the head of the Main Directorate for the CIS countries of the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Shokhrukh Gulamov said in an interview with Trend.

"It is worth noting that this figure is increasing every year, and, thus, we have a growing level of mutual trade. Last year we our trade reached $181 million, up 54 percent year-on-year. And this year we are also seeing a growth trend in trade," he said.

Gulamov pointed out that Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan maintain regular contacts at the highest level, and personal trusting relations between the heads of the two states give impetus to further expansion of cooperation in all areas, and of course, in investment cooperation.

"Last year, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan launched a number of projects in the fields of oil and gas, petrochemistry, the textile industry, and sericulture. We had a number of visits by business delegations. In February, for example, the first Uzbek-Azerbaijani forum was held, following which we also signed a number of documents and agreements, which will further expand cooperation in the sphere of investments" he added.