Latvian airBaltic to resume flights to Azerbaijan - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. Latvian national airline, airBaltic, will resume direct flights between Riga and Baku on May 17, 2023, a source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia told Trend.

Earlier this year, President of Latvia Egils Levits said during his visit to Azerbaijan that the Latvian aircarrier is preparing to resume direct flights between Riga and Baku.

"But you already mentioned and I can also announce that airBaltic - our national airline is planning to renew the direct flights between Riga and Baku in May this year. It would also much more easier now to come for Latvian tourists to Azerbaijan and Azerbaijani tourists to Latvia including business trips," President Levits said.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) and Latvian airBaltic began operating joint flights on Baku-Riga-Baku route on May 29, 2016. According to the code-share agreement, airBaltic flights are operated under the codes of both airlines.