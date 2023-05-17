Azerbaijan provides effective control in field of plant health - Food Safety Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. An effective plant health control system has been formed in the crop farms of Azerbaijan, Chairman of Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency, Goshgar Tahmazli said at the 16th Azerbaijan International Exhibition of Agricultural Products (Caspian Agro) and the 28th International Food Industry Exhibition (InterFood Azerbaijan), Trend reports.

"Molecular diagnostics laboratories have been established in the capital and regions of the country, and the number of examinations for the presence of pesticide residues in agricultural products has been increased from six to 600,” Tahmazli noted.

Besides, according to him, control over imported agricultural products has been strengthened, and up to 1,000 notifications of identified non-compliances have been sent to exporting countries over the past period.

The 16th International Exhibition of Agricultural Products and the 28th Exhibition of the International Food Industry are being held on May 17-19.