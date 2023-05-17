World Bank supports spread of digital literacy in Azerbaijan - country manager

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. The World Bank promotes digital literacy in Azerbaijan in various ways, World Bank Country Manager for Azerbaijan Sarah Michael said during the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2023 conference in Baku, Trend reports.

According to her, by investing in digital infrastructure, the World Bank supports the aspect of demand for this type of service. The World Bank also develops the knowledge of the population in the field of digital services, cybersecurity and provides support to local enterprises.

"In order to increase digital literacy, there are several solutions, in particular in Azerbaijan. These are ASAN Centers, their system is based on the principle of "one window". This system supports digital transition," Sarah Michael said.

She also noted that the World Bank participates in the project of "smart" villages in Azerbaijan.

"About 60 percent of the Azerbaijani population lives in rural areas. We have been working on the smart villages project for 6-7 years together with the government and the private sector of Azerbaijan," Sarah Michael said.

She noted that Azerbaijan has recently launched a pilot project of the "smart" village of Agaly in the Zangilan district, and the World Bank is working with the government of Azerbaijan on the development of this project.

Sarah Michael also pointed out the relationship between the prevalence of Internet access and GDP growth.

"An increase in Internet coverage in the regions by 1 percent increases GDP growth by 1.5 percent. This creates more jobs," she added.