Azerbaijan is advanced country in use of digital identification - B.EST Solutions CEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Azerbaijan is an advanced country in the use of digital identification, CEO and Founder of B.EST Solutions Jana Krimpe said during the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2023 conference in Baku, Trend reports.

Krimpe noted that Azerbaijan's successful experience in this area has been studied.

"Azerbaijan is an advanced country in the use of digital identification. We represent more than 2,000 electronic services in the country - both in Baku and in the regions," she said.

Krimpe noted that the key focus is to reach all people, regardless of whether they live in rural areas or in the capital.

"We are working to create a digital identity and an electronic signature that would be available in remote locations," she said.

GSMA M360 Eurasia 2023- a two-day international telco event is held on May 16-17 in Four Seasons Hotel, Baku, Azerbaijan. The conference features keynote speeches and panel discussions, with a focus on digital resilience for future prosperity, building stronger customer connections, 5G and the future of infrastructure, IoT, AI and Machine Learning, fintech, cybersecurity, and more.