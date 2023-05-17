Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency talks evaluation of products from partner countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Products of dozens of enterprises operating in the countries which are the main trading partners of Azerbaijan are being evaluated by the Food Safety Agency, Chairman of Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli said at the 16th International Exhibition of Agricultural Products (Caspian Agro) and the 28th Exhibition of the International Food Industry (InterFood Azerbaijan), Trend reports.

According to Tahmazli, the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On food safety", adopted last year, entered into force on January 1, 2023.

“It strengthens the legal basis of the food safety system and plays an important role in protecting the life and health of citizens. At the same time, the new law contributes to the continued support to entrepreneurs by the state,” he explained.

Along with the implementation of many international norms, the law has formed a new look at the process of applying the food inspection system, registration and approval of entities and objects operating in the food chain, the official added.

The 16th International Exhibition of Agricultural Products and the 28th Exhibition of the International Food Industry are being held on May 17-19.