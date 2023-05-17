Access2Success: trainings for female entrepreneurs (PHOTO)

Trainings for female entrepreneurs have started within the framework of AccessBank’s Access2Success project. Approximately 100 candidates have applied for participation in the project, which aimed to support females in their initial steps in entrepreneurship activities. 50 applicants, who met all the selection criteria, were invited to participate in the trainings. Experts on various business-related topics, including strategic development, reporting, and accountability, sales, traditional and digital marketing, e-commerce, human resource management, business control, etc, are training entrepreneurs from Baku and regions.

The Asian Development Bank, the main shareholder of AccessBank, supports the Access2Success project.

AccessBank, as the leading microfinance institution in Azerbaijan, has launched the training program for female entrepreneurs in order to improve the competitive business environment in the country. The aim of the bank is to support females who are engaged in micro, small and medium business and intend to expand it in the future.

AccessBank has been a leader in the microfinancing market and has been providing services to small and medium-sized enterprises since 2002. The bank's shareholders include the Asian Development Bank, the European Investment Bank, the International Finance Corporation, and other international organizations and investment funds. With 31 branch offices, including 15 in Baku and 16 in regions, AccessBank continues to offer accessible financing options for MSMEs.

For more information on the services provided by AccessBank, call 151 or visit their website at www.accessbank.az . You can also follow the bank's social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn

