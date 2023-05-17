Azerbaijan to train 3,000 specialists in cybersecurity - Cybersecurity Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Within 3 years it is expected to train 3,000 specialists in the field of cybersecurity in Azerbaijan, Daniel Hoffmann, Head of Cyber Security Center of Azerbaijan, said during the GSMA M360 Eurasia 2023 international conference held in Azerbaijan's capital Baku, Trend reports.

"Our main focus is on human capital. It is necessary to raise awareness of employees in this field of activity," he said.

Regarding the training of specialists, the head of the center noted that the main priority is the work of trained personnel in government structures for creating a proactive model of cyber data protection.

"One of our main goals is to train specialists in the field of cyber attack prevention, and one of the long-term goals is to improve personnel and cyber research training," Hoffmann said.