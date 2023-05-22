Lithuania invites Azerbaijani companies to benefit from various instruments for investors - minister

VILNIUS, Lithuania, May 22. We invite Azerbaijani companies to benefit from various instruments we offer to investors, Minister of Economy and Innovation of Lithuania Aušrinė Armonaitė said during the Azerbaijani-Lithuanian Business Forum in Vilnius, Trend reports.

"We remain committed to improving conditions for investors and aligning our foreign direct investments policy goals to strengthen both presence and value-added in our priority areas. These areas include advanced manufacturing, life science industry, information and communication technologies and financial technologies," she said.

Armonaitė noted that Vilnius is the number one capital in the EU when it comes to fintech companies.

"Lithuania sees plenty of potential for expanding our cooperation projects with Azerbaijan and is keen to actively share our best practices, expertise and success stories. For all of these reasons, I am confident that today's will open new avenues of cooperation across many diverse fields. Lithuania is an open, progressive and ambitious nation, eager to serve as a bridge between the West and the East. And we invite all of you to continue fostering close business ties," the minister concluded.