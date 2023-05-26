"Veyseloglu" donated an irrigation vehicle to Agali village of Zangilan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Veyseloglu Group of Companies (VGC) demonstrates its ongoing commitment to restoring and reconstructing liberated territories by collaborating with the Karabakh Revival Fund. As part of this collaborative effort, VGC recently donated an irrigation vehicle to the East Zangezur Economic Region, designated explicitly for the Agali village in Zangilan.

The presentation ceremony for the irrigation vehicle had been attended by esteemed individuals such as Aydın Talybov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VGC, Group CEO Burak Deniz, Chairman of the Board of Karabakh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev, Vahid Hajiyev, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts of the Eastern Zangezur economic region, as well as senior management personnel from VGC and media representatives.

Expressing his gratitude, Aydin Talibov, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VGC, thanked the Karabakh Revival Fund for their dedicated efforts in the restoration of liberated territories. He emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts, stating, "As Veyseloglu, we firmly believe that sustainable development requires collective action. Through our partnership with the Karabakh Revival Fund, we aim to make a significant impact by providing the necessary support and resources to expedite the reconstruction process."

Vahid Hajiyev, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan, acknowledged the valuable contribution of this initiative by Veyseloglu Group of Companies to the revival of Karabakh. He expressed his appreciation to the company's management and employees for their exemplary step forward.

Rahman Hajiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund, highlighted Veyseloglu Group of Companies' consistent support in previous restoration and construction projects in liberated territories, applauding their initiative as a role model for others.

The presentation ceremony took place at "AVT Logistics," a subsidiary of Veyseloglu Group of Companies, where attendees also had the opportunity to visit the company's dry and cold warehouses.

Veyseloglu Group of Companies (VGC) is a diversified FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) group involved in various aspects of the supply chain, including retail, distribution, logistics, and production. Supporting sustainable development is the fundamental philosophy of Veyseloglu Group of Companies.