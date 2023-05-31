Baku Energy Week kicks off (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The Baku Energy Week is taking place in the capital of Azerbaijan, combining three prestigious events under one brand from May 31 to June 3, Trend reports.

The 28th International Caspian Oil&Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil & Gas) and the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition (Caspian Power) will be held within the framework of the Baku Energy Week.

Baku Energy Week is traditionally held with the support of the Ministry of Energy and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

A total of 326 companies from 37 countries of the world have confirmed their participation in the events to be held within the framework of the Baku Energy Week.

Besides Azerbaijan, the US, Germany, Austria, Belarus, UAE, Bulgaria, Great Britain, Vietnam, China, Algeria, Philippines, Finland, France, Georgia, Spain, Israel, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy, Canada, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Uzbekistan, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Türkiye and Japan will be represented at the event.

The Caspian Oil&Gas and Caspian Power exhibitions will be held at the Baku Expo Center, and the Baku Energy Forum will be hosted by the Baku Congress Center.