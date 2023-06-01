Azerbaijan has potential to export ammonia to Germany - Uniper

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Germany plans to put into operation an ammonia import terminal by 2030, Senior Vice-President of Uniper Uwe Fip said during the Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

He noted that he expects that Azerbaijan will be able to fill this terminal and contribute more to the transition to green energy in the future.

Uwe Fip added that Europeans have high hopes for Azerbaijan in connection with ensuring energy security, given the current geopolitical situation.

"Our company was 99 percent transferred to the state after a very long experience as a private company during the crisis. In order to overcome this crisis, we have built the first liquefied natural gas terminal in Germany," he said.

According to the senior Vice President, a total of 80 percent of the energy consumed by Germany will be imported by 2050, despite all the steps taken.

The Baku Energy Week is taking place in the capital of Azerbaijan, combining three prestigious events under one brand, from May 31 to June 3.

The 28th International Caspian Oil&Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil & Gas) and the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition (Caspian Power) are being held within the framework of the Baku Energy Week.

Baku Energy Week is traditionally held with the support of the Ministry of Energy and SOCAR.

Besides Azerbaijan, the US, Germany, Austria, Belarus, the UAE, Bulgaria, UK, Vietnam, China, Algeria, Philippines, Finland, France, Georgia, Spain, Israel, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy, Canada, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Uzbekistan, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Türkiye and Japan are represented at the event.