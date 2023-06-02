Number of start-ups supported through V4ATB project in Azerbaijan revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. A total of 80 start-ups of more than 160 participants have been elected over the past 18 months of the implementation of the V4-Azerbaijan Tech Bridge (V4ATB) project, President of the Management Board of Startup Hub Poland (SHP) Paulina Brym-Ciuba said at an event dedicated to the implementation of the V4ATB startup program in Baku, Trend reports.

According to her, these start-ups took part in eight training camps, during which they had the opportunity to get acquainted with specialists and investors from the countries of the region (Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary).

The V4ATB project was initiated by the Embassy of Poland in Baku and received funding from the International Visegrad (V4) Fund.

The initiative has been implemented since February 2022 by a Consortium of Startup Hub Poland Foundation (Poland, project leader), AI Startup Incubator (Czech Republic), CEU iLab (Hungary), CIVITTA (Slovakia) and IdealHub Innovation and Technology Center from Azerbaijan with a number of supporting Azerbaijani partners, including the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) and Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA).

The goal of the 18-month V4-Azerbaijan Tech Bridge project is to establish and enhance cooperation between Visegrad Group (Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia) and Azerbaijan in the sphere of innovation by linking startup ecosystem players like innovation hubs, private investors, venture capital funds and innovation-seeking corporations from the EU with the potential of Azerbaijani startups and innovators.