Azerbaijan reveals where additional state budget funds are to be allocated

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The expenditures of the revised state budget of Azerbaijan for 2023 are projected at 3.6 million manat ($2.1 million), which is 3.2 million manat ($1.8 million), or 9.6 percent more compared to the previously approved figure, Trend reports.

According to the updated state budget for 2023, which is being considered at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), 60.3 percent of the total expenditures, or 22 billion manat or $12.9 billion (681.7 million manat ($400.9 million) or 3 percent less compared to the previously approved figure) will be allocated to the current expenditures of the state budget for 2023.

The funds are also allocated for capital expenditures - 36.5 percent of total expenditures, or 13.3 billion manat or $7.8 billion (by 3.7 billion manat ($2.1 billion) or 38.6 percent more in comparison with the approved figure), for general expenses and expenses related to servicing the public debt - 3.2 percent of total expenditures, or 1.1 billion manat or $6.4 million (by 177.5 million manat ($104.4 million), or 17.7 percent more than the approved figure).

The additional necessary costs generally cover the following main areas: 2.2 billion manat ($1.2 billion) to increase expenses in connection with the acceleration of construction, restoration and reconstruction work carried out in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur districts liberated [from Armenian occupation after second Karabakh war].

These expenses will amount to 5.2 billion manat ($3 billion); 1.1 billion manat ($6.4 million) - for further improving Azerbaijan's defense capability and national security, including 1 billion manat ($5.8 million) - for spending on projects and special defense activities after the increase. Expenditures on projects and activities for special defense purposes will amount to 2.7 billion manat ($1.5 billion) after the increase.