Azerbaijan working towards seafood exports to EU countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Azerbaijan is working towards export procedures and requirements for entering EU markets, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Food Security Agency Goshgar Tahmazli said during the exhibition of local companies on the "Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani entrepreneurship" theme, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijani enterprises in the food sector are working on compliance with international standards, which in turn contributes to an increase in the export of Azerbaijani products.

"Work is underway to simplify export procedures and requirements for entering foreign markets from a legal point of view," he said.

Tahmazli also added that Azerbaijan has made progress in export of livestock products.

"Seafood exports, in particular fish, to EU markets are expected soon," he said.

He said that the agency and entrepreneurs are working to ensure the safety of manufactured products and their exports in the agricultural field.