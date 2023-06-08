Opening of transport communications in S.Caucasus to contribute to trade relations' development - CIS official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Opening of transport communications in the South Caucasus will enable all states of the region to establish trade relations, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Commanders of the Border Troops of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) - Chairman of the Coordination Service, Colonel-General Alexander Manilov told reporters, Trend reports.

Manilov made the remark on the sidelines of the 86th meeting of the Council of Commanders of the Border Troops in Baku.

He expressed hope that necessary contacts will be established and people will be able to do business.

The meeting participants discussed the situation on the external borders of the CIS member states, the issue of organizing the 87th meeting of the Council of Commanders of the Border Troops of the CIS countries and the draft agenda.

Besides, an exchange of views on other issues according to the agenda of the event was conducted.