Serious work is underway to create stocks of basic foodstuff in Azerbaijan - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Serious work is underway to create stocks of basic foodstuff in Azerbaijan, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov said during the Eurasian Congress – 2023, which is being held in Sochi (Russia), Trend reports.

"The issue of the need to ensure food security has reached an unprecedented level for all countries of the world. In this regard, the provision of food products to the population of the country has been identified by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as one of the main directions and tasks facing the government," he said.

Asadov noted that the increase in world food prices in most countries, including Azerbaijan's main trading partners, has led to an increase in inflationary pressure.

"This has also affected our economy. In this regard, the Cabinet of Ministers issued an order to minimize the impact of inflation on business activity and social welfare of the population in February last year,” he added.

“There was an increase of 40 percent in the state budget for ensuring food security to this end, in 2023. The production of agricultural products in Azerbaijan increased by 5.2 percent from January through May of this year," he said.