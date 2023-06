BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding between the Association of Banks of Azerbaijan (ABA) and the Union of participation banks of Türkiye was held in Baku, Trend reports.

The memorandum was signed by ABA President Zakir Nuriyev and Chairman of the Union of Participation Banks of Türkiye Ilker Sirtkaya.

The document is aimed at organizing joint events, as well as the development of the financial sector.