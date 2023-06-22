UK-Azerbaijan intergovernmental commission meeting to be held by end-2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The meeting of the UK-Azerbaijan intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation is expected to be held by the end of 2023, said Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan's energy minister, Trend reports.

He was speaking at an event in Baku dedicated to the national holiday of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland - the birthday of King Charles III.

"Azerbaijan intends to further develop relations with the UK. In this regard, the signing of an agreement on partnership and cooperation between the two countries as soon as possible is very important," said the minister.

Shahbazov believes that holding a meeting of the intergovernmental commission will open up new opportunities for cooperation.

The fifth session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on economic cooperation was held in London last year. Discussions were held and mutual presentations were made on cooperation in the fields of energy transition, further improving the business environment and increasing investments, combating the mine threat, digital economy, infrastructure, health, education and agriculture. Detailed information was provided about the new investment opportunities, and the importance of the launch of the Azerbaijani-British Chamber of Commerce was noted. The necessity of accelerating the processes related to the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland for the development of bilateral economic relations was emphasized.