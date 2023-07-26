Kyrgyzstan looks to offer favorable investing opportunities to Azerbaijani businesses

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 26. Kyrgyzstan is interested in attracting investments from Azerbaijan and is ready to create all necessary conditions for successful investment activities, Bakyt Torobayev, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, said Trend reports.

The statement was made during a Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani business forum, which was held in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.

In his speech, Torobayev emphasized that the strong political will and trustful dialogue between the presidents of the two countries are opening new horizons for Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani cooperation in trade, economy, investments, culture, humanitarian affairs, and other important areas.

He further mentioned that several promising business contracts regarding cooperation in agriculture, meat and meat products supply, logistics, and the development of collaboration in women's entrepreneurship and stock exchanges will be signed during the forum.

"I am confident that this forum marked the promising beginning of fruitful cooperation between the business communities of our countries. Kyrgyzstan is interested in attracting investments from Azerbaijan and is ready to create all necessary conditions for successful investment activities in our country," Torobayev said.

He also highlighted that the launch of direct air communication between the capitals Bishkek and Baku will positively influence the trade turnover between the two countries.

"We are determined to achieve all set goals and tasks together with our Azerbaijani counterparts. The most crucial aspect is to attain tangible results," concluded Torobayev.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, trade turnover between the countries totaled $17.038 million from January through June 2023, which is 4 times more than in the same period of 2022 ($4.228 million).