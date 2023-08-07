FINCA Azerbaijan clients improve knowledge on financial literacy (PHOTO)

On July 31, FINCA Azerbaijan organized a financial literacy training for the clients residing in Ganja. The event was conducted in cooperation with the consumer protection team of the Central Bank of the Azerbaijan Republic.

In their welcoming speeches to the event participants, Ogtay Mammadov, FINCA Azerbaijan’s Marketing manager, and Amin Quliyev, FINCA Azerbaijan's Area manager, underlined the importance of financial literacy for business management and personal budget control to make thoughtful decisions and achieve better business results.

Khumar Huseynova, CBAR Head of Financial Literacy division of Consumer Protection Department, trained the FINCA Azerbaijan clients about the on the fundamentals of financial literacy, risks associated with excessive debt, the roles and responsibilities of guarantors, comparison of various loan offers, creation and calculation of personal budgets, and presented available CBAR online resources (bizimpullar.az, infobank.az, edu.e-cbar.az) for self-education.

Actively engaged in the discussions, the event participants expressed their gratitude for holding such a useful customer education event and reported that the raised topics helped them increase awareness of financial literacy and use its methods and tools in their daily lives

About FINCA Azerbaijan

Celebrating 25th anniversary of its operations this year, FINCA Azerbaijan is a leader in responsible finance, serving small businesses across the country with loan products to promote profitable business activity. Launched in 1998, FINCA Azerbaijan is part of FINCA Impact Finance’s global network of 16 banks and microfinance institutions, reaching more than 2.8 million clients on five continents.

For more information about FINCA Azerbaijan activities please contact *2525 call center, visit https://finca.az/ or official social media accounts.