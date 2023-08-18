Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
AZAL to resume flights to Geneva

Economy Materials 18 August 2023 17:56 (UTC +04:00)
The national air carrier of Azerbaijan (AZAL) is resuming flights en route Baku-Geneva-Baku. Starting from September 30, flights in this direction will be operated twice a week - on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Geneva, located in the heart of Europe, is one of the most popular tourist destinations. The resumption of AZAL flights to this unique city will allow passengers to enjoy beautiful sights, attend important business meetings and spend an unforgettable vacation.

Tickets can be booked at www.azal.az or AZAL ticket offices and official agencies of the airline.

