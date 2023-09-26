Azerbaijan targets diversifying agricultural exports - AZPROMO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Around 60 percent of Azerbaijan's agricultural product exports are directed towards the markets of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), however, the primary objective is to diversify the export of agricultural and processed products, Advisor to the Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Tural Hajili said at the II Turkic Agribusiness Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, in this regard, there are a number of new projects.

"The agency is targeting the European market, the Gulf, and East Asian countries to expand exports. A number of new mechanisms for possible diversification are in preparation," he said.

Hajili emphasized that 326 types of agricultural products are exported from Azerbaijan, and the number of export markets is 88.

“Over the past three years, there has been a regular increase in the export of Azerbaijani agricultural products,” he said.

The value of exports of agricultural and agro-industrial products by Azerbaijan increased by 10.4 percent and amounted to $593.9 million from January through August 2023.

In general, Azerbaijan's total exports in the mentioned period amounted to $24.4 billion.