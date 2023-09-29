Azerbaijan announces planned exports of green energy volume from Nakhchivan

NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 29. At least 1,000 MW of renewable energy will be exported from Nakhchivan, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the III Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum and the I International Conference "Nakhchivan - Green Energy Zone", Trend reports.

"In Nakhchivan, where there is a potential for generating 5,000 MW of renewable energy, our strategic goal is to create about 1,500 MW of wind and solar power generation capacity through foreign investment. We have already started activities in this direction," the minister emphasized.

According to him, strengthening the energy security of Nakhchivan and transforming it into a green energy zone represents a new chapter in Azerbaijani-Turkish energy cooperation and is an important stage in enhancing cooperation with international companies.

"At the same time, the concept for the development of the 'green energy zone' in Nakhchivan is being prepared. We are cooperating with TotalEnergies and Nobel Energy on the construction of solar power plants with a total capacity of 650 MW and the subsequent export of the generated electricity to Turkey. Nobel Energy plans to initially put into operation a 100 MW solar power plant," he added.

The Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum was initiated within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries to further strengthen strategic energy cooperation. The first forum was held on December 21–22, 2021, in Baku, and the second one on October 5–6, 2022, in Istanbul.