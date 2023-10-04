Azerbaijan pushed ahead in space industry - UAE's first astronaut

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Azerbaijan has made progress in the space industry, as evidenced by the successful launch of several satellites, the first astronaut of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hazza Al Mansouri told Trend.

"Baku is an excellent place for the 74th International Astronautical Congress. Azerbaijan has brought together all parties interested in this field, experts and those who want to deepen their knowledge in this area at this event," said Al Mansouri.

He added that these steps show the interest of the Azerbaijani government in the development of the country's space industry.

The 74th International Astronautical Congress was held in Baku on October 2 in partnership with the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) and the International Astronautical Federation.

The event was attended by representatives of space agencies, the public sector, investors and private space companies, local and international media, as well as more than 5,000 representatives from 101 countries. 150 companies are represented at the International Astronautical Congress in the exhibition hall. The congress will last until October 6.

This was the second time that Baku was hosting this congress - the first one took place in 1973, also in Baku.