Türkiye actively developing in space field - ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Türkiye is steadily moving towards developing its space sector and defense innovations, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci said during a reception at the embassy within the framework of the 74th International Astronautical Congress, Trend reports.

According to him, Türkiye is actively striving for leadership in the field of technology, while believing that cooperation in space contributes to solving global problems.

He noted that, last year, Türkiye allocated about $2 billion from the budget for the development of these spheres, which accounted for 0.4 percent of the country’s GDP.

The 74th International Astronautical Congress kicked off in Baku on October 2 in partnership with the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) and the International Astronautical Federation.

The event is attended by representatives of space agencies, the public sector, investors and private space companies, local and international media, as well as more than 5,000 representatives from 101 countries. 150 companies are represented in the exhibition pavilion at the International Astronautics Congress.

The International Astronautical Congress in Baku will last until October 6.